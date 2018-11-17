$0.06 EPS Expected for Mimecast Ltd (MIME) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Mimecast posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.77 million. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIME shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Mimecast to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

In related news, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $259,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $389,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,966 shares of company stock valued at $10,238,202 over the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 31.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Mimecast by 15.0% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 149.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 90,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 54,106 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth $1,576,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth $40,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MIME opened at $36.33 on Friday. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -191.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

