$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (III) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.14. Information Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Information Services Group.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on III shares. ValuEngine raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Information Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Information Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. 45.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of III opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $185.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.31.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

