$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Groupon Inc (GRPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.17. Groupon reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The coupon company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.08 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Groupon from $6.30 to $5.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Groupon in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $5,730,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 7.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 782,066 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Groupon by 860.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,072,900 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 961,200 shares in the last quarter. Ivory Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Groupon by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ivory Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,499 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 814,821 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Groupon by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 660,215 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $3.02. 13,559,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,437,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -100.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

