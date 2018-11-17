-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Armstrong Flooring’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Armstrong Flooring posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong Flooring will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Armstrong Flooring.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.82 million. Armstrong Flooring had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Macquarie set a $18.00 target price on Armstrong Flooring and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Armstrong Flooring has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

AFI stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $383.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.27. Armstrong Flooring has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 8.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,208,000 after purchasing an additional 224,695 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,148,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,168,000 after acquiring an additional 55,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,427,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armstrong Flooring (AFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.