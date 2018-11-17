$0.35 EPS Expected for Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. Fulton Financial posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $214.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.72 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Hovde Group set a $19.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

In other Fulton Financial news, insider David M. Campbell acquired 6,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.67 per share, with a total value of $100,053.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest J. Waters acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $33,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,793 shares in the company, valued at $464,421.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 7.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,307,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,569,000 after buying an additional 94,626 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 545.6% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 112,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,347,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,436,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 36.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 468,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 124,551 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.95. 1,126,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,559. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

