-$0.36 EPS Expected for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.63). Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04.

TNXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Brookline Cap M downgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tonix Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,801,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.48. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.15% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is TNX-102 SL or Tonmya that is designed as a bedtime administration for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply