-$0.36 EPS Expected for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.63). Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04.

TNXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Brookline Cap M downgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tonix Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,801,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.48. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.15% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is TNX-102 SL or Tonmya that is designed as a bedtime administration for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population.

