$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Business First Bancshares Inc (BFST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on BFST. FIG Partners began coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 3rd.

In related news, CFO Greg Robertson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $78,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BFST traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.48. 10,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,941. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-Statements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services.

