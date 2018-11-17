-$0.41 EPS Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,466.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($2.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.66). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on PTC Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $123,407,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 795.5% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after purchasing an additional 447,735 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $10,929,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $10,596,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $9,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.