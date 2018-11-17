$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for County Bancorp Inc (ICBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.54. County Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICBK. ValuEngine raised County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on County Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on County Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, FIG Partners reissued a “market-perform” rating on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

In related news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 395,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,837.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in County Bancorp by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in County Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 272,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in County Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in County Bancorp by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in County Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $140.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

