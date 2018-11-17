$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mplx Lp (MPLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Mplx reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Mplx had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.62.

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,282. Mplx has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Mplx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,187,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $977,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 5.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,426,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $881,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,018 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 1.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,613,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,494,000 after purchasing an additional 158,163 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 60.6% in the second quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,867,000 after purchasing an additional 145,400 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

