$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 13.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:HMN traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 198,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,818. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

In other news, VP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $368,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 82,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 12.9% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 247,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

