$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (B) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.86. Barnes Group posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $67.00 target price on Barnes Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE B traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.31. 369,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,162. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

