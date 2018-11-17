-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for OptiNose Inc (OPTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.79). OptiNose reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($2.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OPTN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on OptiNose from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on OptiNose from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on OptiNose and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in OptiNose by 31.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in OptiNose by 120.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,282,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 701,352 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OptiNose in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in OptiNose in the third quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptiNose in the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPTN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.32. 174,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,881. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.