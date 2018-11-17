$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.19. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $187.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $142,659.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,707,119.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leah Henderson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $76,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $79,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,795 shares of company stock worth $446,386. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth $127,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $200,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth $212,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

PB opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $79.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

