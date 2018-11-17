$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to post $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $4.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 price target on Landstar System and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.52, for a total value of $358,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,063.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $105.48 on Friday. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $94.80 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 17.60%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.