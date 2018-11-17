$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Telephone & Data Systems reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full-year sales of $5.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,344. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 0.70. Telephone & Data Systems has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.80.

In other news, VP Peter L. Sereda sold 10,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $388,339.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Butman sold 37,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,334,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,932 shares of company stock worth $5,305,904. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,222,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $524,073,000 after purchasing an additional 260,949 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,114,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,897 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,471,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,634,000 after purchasing an additional 162,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 12.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,382,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 154,175 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

