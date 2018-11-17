$10.49 Million in Sales Expected for Chanticleer Holdings (BURG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) will announce $10.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chanticleer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.40 million and the highest is $10.57 million. Chanticleer reported sales of $10.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chanticleer will report full-year sales of $41.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.89 million to $41.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $47.22 million, with estimates ranging from $46.18 million to $48.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chanticleer.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Chanticleer had a negative return on equity of 32.87% and a negative net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BURG. Zacks Investment Research raised Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Chanticleer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanticleer stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Chanticleer as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURG traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,704. Chanticleer has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.29.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 8 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 8 company-owned locations in the United States and 13 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 12 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon and Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as in Wallingford, Seattle.

