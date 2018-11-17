12,201 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 105,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.3% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.78.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,470.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $27,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,042,667 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.74. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

