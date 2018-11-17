126,078 Shares in Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) Purchased by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 126,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Colony Capital by 30.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Colony Capital by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 226,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Colony Capital by 115.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,053 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLNY opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.18. Colony Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $674.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.20 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLNY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $9.00 price target on shares of Colony Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

