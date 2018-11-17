$139.09 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to announce sales of $139.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.72 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $144.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $553.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.51 million to $554.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $563.87 million, with estimates ranging from $562.16 million to $565.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $50.19 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $112,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,123.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 177,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 92,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,750,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,354,000 after buying an additional 72,157 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 930,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,820,000 after buying an additional 36,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $758,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

