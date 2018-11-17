15,188 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Acquired by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 158.7% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth $115,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth $118,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 108.2% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $137,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

In related news, Director Maria Sastre bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $44.18 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/15188-shares-in-general-mills-inc-gis-acquired-by-zeke-capital-advisors-llc.html.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.