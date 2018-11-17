$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will post $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $8.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of WESCO International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in WESCO International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,097,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68,275 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 9.6% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after acquiring an additional 65,047 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 0.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 696,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 37.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 545,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 149,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in WESCO International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,592,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

WCC stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. WESCO International has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.84.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

