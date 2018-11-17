$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) will report sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.07 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $10.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $10.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 1.31%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Targa Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays raised Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Targa Resources from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.32.

TRGP opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Targa Resources has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $59.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -846.51%.

In other Targa Resources news, VP John Richard Klein sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,739.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,452.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $167,803.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,283.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 215,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 8,853,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,150,000 after buying an additional 4,248,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

