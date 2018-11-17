$207.25 Million in Sales Expected for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) will post sales of $207.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $212.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.40 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management posted sales of $210.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full-year sales of $844.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $839.50 million to $849.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $826.55 million, with estimates ranging from $771.10 million to $882.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 199.82% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APAM. Bank of America lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 575,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $437,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 183.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,362 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 55.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

APAM traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 267,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,341. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 99.59%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

