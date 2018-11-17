2,465 Shares in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2,675.0% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 145.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $123,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $74.24 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.77%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.12.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $253,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 11,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $995,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,901.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,645. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “2,465 Shares in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/2465-shares-in-eaton-co-plc-etn-purchased-by-montag-a-associates-inc.html.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.