$276.35 Million in Sales Expected for Tableau Software Inc (DATA) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2018

Equities analysts expect Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) to post $276.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Tableau Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $322.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $266.20 million. Tableau Software posted sales of $249.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tableau Software will report full year sales of $992.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $973.40 million to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tableau Software.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.19 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DATA shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tableau Software from $128.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tableau Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Tableau Software from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.27.

In related news, insider Adam Selipsky sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $332,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,166,007.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $33,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,198.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,199,085 shares of company stock valued at $134,752,168. 28.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DATA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,753 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tableau Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tableau Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,020 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tableau Software by 537.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,282 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 25,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Tableau Software by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,230 shares of the software company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tableau Software stock traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $116.04. The company had a trading volume of 814,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 1.34. Tableau Software has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $125.50.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

