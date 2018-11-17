$3.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) will announce $3.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.51 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported sales of $3.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will report full-year sales of $13.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.71 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.08 billion to $14.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.83. The stock had a trading volume of 165,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $84.88 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.0412 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.