$3.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (CL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to post $3.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.83 billion and the lowest is $3.75 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $3.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $15.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $15.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.31 billion to $15.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 12,004.60% and a net margin of 13.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $68,055.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,740.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $30,977.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 141,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% in the second quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WEALTHFRONT Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the third quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.