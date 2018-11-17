$340.40 Million in Sales Expected for ePlus Inc. (PLUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report sales of $340.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $335.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.60 million. ePlus posted sales of $342.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). ePlus had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $345.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.95 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of ePlus in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,868. ePlus has a 52 week low of $67.65 and a 52 week high of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,683.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $764,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,165.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,250. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in ePlus by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in ePlus by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ePlus by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in ePlus by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 18,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

