$403.46 Million in Sales Expected for Graco Inc. (GGG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to post sales of $403.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $397.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $411.95 million. Graco reported sales of $374.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $415.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.62 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GGG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

GGG stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.77. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Graco’s payout ratio is 37.06%.

In other Graco news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 32,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $1,506,978.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,691.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 97,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $4,592,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,233.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Graco by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 98,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Graco by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,403,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,053,000 after buying an additional 49,219 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Graco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 415,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

