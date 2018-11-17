4,393 Shares in RLI Corp. (RLI) Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 58.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 184.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the third quarter worth $203,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the third quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 5,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $389,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,422 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $110,389.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $79.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.17.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). RLI had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $217.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. RLI’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of RLI from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RLI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile.

