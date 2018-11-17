47,110 Shares in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,110 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,174,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,462,000 after acquiring an additional 579,772 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,425,000 after acquiring an additional 220,190 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Zendesk by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,240,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,061,000 after acquiring an additional 105,826 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Zendesk by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,080,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,851,000 after acquiring an additional 669,269 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Zendesk by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 963,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after acquiring an additional 707,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.
ZEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zendesk from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Zendesk from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.
Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $72.76.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.78 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 22.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $1,154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,918,803.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $2,642,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,529,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,809,975.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,646 shares of company stock worth $6,697,838 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.
Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.