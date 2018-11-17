5,437 Shares in Ares Management LP Unit (ARES) Acquired by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARES. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management LP Unit by 54.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,670,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,279,000 after buying an additional 941,386 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ares Management LP Unit by 19.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,297,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,960,000 after buying an additional 697,436 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in Ares Management LP Unit by 40.5% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,647,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,233,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Ares Management LP Unit in the third quarter valued at $6,525,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management LP Unit by 16.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,946,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,152,000 after buying an additional 274,680 shares during the period. 39.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Management LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$21.50” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Management LP Unit in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ares Management LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management LP Unit from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $22.39 on Friday. Ares Management LP Unit has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Ares Management LP Unit had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $240.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Ares Management LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management LP Unit will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Ares Management LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

Ares Management LP Unit Company Profile

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

