58.com (WUBA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of 58.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 58.com in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of 58.com from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

58.com stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,293. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.93. 58.com has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.83 million. 58.com had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that 58.com will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

