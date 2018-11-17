58.com (WUBA) Trading Down 5.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $85.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. 58.com traded as low as $60.19 and last traded at $60.82. 1,230,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,128,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.32.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 58.com in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 58.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WUBA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of 58.com by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP purchased a new position in shares of 58.com in the 2nd quarter worth $476,941,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 58.com in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of 58.com in the 2nd quarter worth $18,253,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in shares of 58.com in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.93.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. 58.com had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

58.com Company Profile (NYSE:WUBA)

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

