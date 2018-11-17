620 Shares in 3M Co (MMM) Acquired by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $126,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1,652.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 221.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 161.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $149,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM opened at $209.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $181.98 and a 1 year high of $259.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “620 Shares in 3M Co (MMM) Acquired by Psagot Investment House Ltd.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/620-shares-in-3m-co-mmm-acquired-by-psagot-investment-house-ltd.html.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.