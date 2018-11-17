620 Shares in 3M Co (MMM) Acquired by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $126,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1,652.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 221.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 161.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $149,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:MMM opened at $209.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $181.98 and a 1 year high of $259.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
3M announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.
In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.50.
3M Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
Further Reading: What is a bull market?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.