6,250 Shares in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

ESTA stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 173.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “6,250 Shares in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/6250-shares-in-establishment-labs-holdings-inc-esta-purchased-by-fny-investment-advisers-llc.html.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.