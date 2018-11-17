$676.54 Million in Sales Expected for Icon Plc (ICLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) to announce $676.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Icon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $669.50 million to $693.25 million. Icon posted sales of $455.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Icon will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Icon.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.54. The firm had revenue of $655.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.66 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 26.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICLR. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on Icon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Icon to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised Icon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Icon from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Icon by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Icon by 13.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Icon by 20.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,856,000 after buying an additional 161,558 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Icon by 92.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 35,656 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Icon by 28.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICLR opened at $132.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Icon has a 52 week low of $101.22 and a 52 week high of $155.33.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

