700 Shares in Equinix Inc (EQIX) Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Equinix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Equinix by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Equinix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinix from $526.00 to $521.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $520.00 target price on Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Equinix from $494.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on Equinix to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.28.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,316 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.38, for a total transaction of $557,168.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yau Tat Lee sold 2,792 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total value of $1,068,945.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,400.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,108 shares of company stock worth $2,489,413. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX opened at $388.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $370.79 and a 52 week high of $481.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($2.92). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $2.28 per share. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

