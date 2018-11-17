72,742 Shares in Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (FRN) Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Frontier Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Frontier Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Frontier Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Frontier Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Frontier Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000.

Shares of FRN opened at $13.14 on Friday. Invesco Frontier Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $16.62.

Invesco Frontier Markets ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Frontier Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called Bank of New York Mellon New Frontier DR Index (the Frontier Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in American depositary receipts (ADRs) and global depositary receipts (GDRs) that consists of the Index or in the stocks underlying such ADRs and GDRs.

