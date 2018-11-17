Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Abbott Laboratories earned a media sentiment score of 2.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the healthcare product maker an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Abbott Laboratories’ ranking:

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.04. 9,829,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,947,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $74.15.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

In other news, insider Andrew H. Lane sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $610,499.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,505.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Watkin sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $4,615,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,133,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,297 shares of company stock valued at $14,018,743. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

