Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,218,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,294,103,000 after buying an additional 5,274,307 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,697,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,586,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $340,697,000 after buying an additional 4,507,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,149,740 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,083,972,000 after buying an additional 4,153,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,708,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $836,067,000 after buying an additional 1,468,430 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew H. Lane sold 9,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $610,499.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,505.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Watkin sold 65,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $4,615,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,133,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,297 shares of company stock valued at $14,018,743. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Shares of ABT opened at $72.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

