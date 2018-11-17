Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 671,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 867,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABEO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

The company has a market cap of $359.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 843.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $160,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

