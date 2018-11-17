Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Mizuho set a $37.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.73.

NASDAQ ACHC traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.55. 11,578,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,738,895. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 41,865 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,883,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,452 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,242,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,336,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after acquiring an additional 210,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,033,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,375,000 after acquiring an additional 204,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,496,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

