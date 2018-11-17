Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TACO. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 231.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,934 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth $3,344,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth $2,848,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 17.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.07.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $117.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TACO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Del Taco Restaurants Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 2, 2018, it operated 312 company-operated and 252 franchise-operated Del Taco restaurants located in 14 states, including 1 franchise-operated unit in Guam.

