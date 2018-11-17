Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 107,875 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 96.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,875 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,987,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,747,000 after purchasing an additional 345,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,969,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,489,000 after purchasing an additional 337,338 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 344.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,101,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,124,000 after purchasing an additional 295,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,732,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,232,000 after purchasing an additional 200,045 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $171.00 to $165.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $255.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.96.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $196.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 38.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO Robert Sands sold 151,060 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $33,787,590.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,607 shares in the company, valued at $164,980,557.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,419 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $989,104.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,331.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 578,723 shares of company stock valued at $129,438,449. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/acadian-asset-management-llc-sells-107875-shares-of-constellation-brands-inc-stz.html.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.