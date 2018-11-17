Accenture Plc (ACN) Holdings Lifted by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.6% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $232,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $327,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,717 shares of company stock worth $13,041,890. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $165.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 41.92%. Accenture’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.32%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.02.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

