Accesso Technology Group (ACSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) price objective on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Get Accesso Technology Group alerts:

LON:ACSO opened at GBX 1,470 ($19.21) on Thursday. Accesso Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,385 ($31.16).

Accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.