Achaogen’s (AKAO) Hold Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their hold rating on shares of Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Achaogen’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Achaogen from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achaogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Achaogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Achaogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

AKAO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,067. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.67. Achaogen has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAO. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Achaogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Achaogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Achaogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Achaogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Achaogen by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 174,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Achaogen Company Profile

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

