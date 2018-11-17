Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 63.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,536 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 11,251 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,935,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBL. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.96.

NYSE:NBL opened at $25.17 on Friday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Noble Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.94%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/achmea-investment-management-b-v-lowers-position-in-noble-energy-inc-nbl.html.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.